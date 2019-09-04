Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Contrasting side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation was more bearish than Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Summary

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.