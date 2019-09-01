Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Contrasting side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.