Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.