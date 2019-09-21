Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.