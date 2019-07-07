Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparing side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.