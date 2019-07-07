Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparing side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.