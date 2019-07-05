Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Comparison side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.57 N/A 0.74 16.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while OFS Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.