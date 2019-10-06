Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 7.19% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.
