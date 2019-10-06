Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 7.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.