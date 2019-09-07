Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.92
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
