Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.