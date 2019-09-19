Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.31 N/A 0.66 16.94

In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 13.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.