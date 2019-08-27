Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.19 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.