Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparing side by side

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.