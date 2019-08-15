Portland Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $4.13 Million; As Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stock Value Declined, Beach Investment Management Has Raised by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.06 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.38; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 172,694 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

