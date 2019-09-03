Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Newmont Mng (NEM) Holder Sprott Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 736,080 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 104,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 27,663 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 131,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 4.42 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 10.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $361.17 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

