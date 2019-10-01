Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $311,568; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Maintained by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 100,508 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 106,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 5.75 million shares traded or 258.46% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 746,685 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Davenport Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 66,606 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,017 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 14,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 3,714 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 49,391 shares. Element Capital Management owns 11,685 shares. Stonebridge Advsr holds 0.01% or 684 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 103,250 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 118,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 389 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530.