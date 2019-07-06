Portland Investment Counsel Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Has Raised by $4.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Sta Wealth Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Raised by $447,440 as Share Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 535,986 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,258 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.