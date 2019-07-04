Portland Investment Counsel Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Eplus (PLUS) Holder Matarin Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.42 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 27,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 66,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 38,202 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 337,489 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PLUS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 2,322 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corp. Menta Capital Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 31,558 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,371 shares. Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi holds 0.46% or 799,701 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 153,802 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 33,260 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Mackenzie accumulated 15,550 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 6,863 shares to 40,806 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (NYSE:PDM).

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.79M for 16.75 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.