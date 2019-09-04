Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $4.14 Million as Shares Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Interocean Capital Increased Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 110,221 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $354.6. About 517,862 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.37% or 1,582 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth reported 179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas holds 17,578 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 5,791 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.21% or 1,365 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City Hldg holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Ltd Llc has 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 10,937 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pure Advsrs holds 0.32% or 4,387 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) by 16,386 shares to 115,991 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,744 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.67M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.