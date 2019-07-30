Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake By $1.72 Million; CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Shorts Increased By 185.78%

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 185.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 62,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 185.78% from 21,800 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 18 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $6.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 325,612 shares with $20.26 million value, down from 353,412 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $162.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.02 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $370.38 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 9.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

