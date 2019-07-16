Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $4.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Cls Investments Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 475,368 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 948.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,002 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after going to one of her familyâ€™s theme parks undercover – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assocs In owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,775 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1,935 shares. Savant Cap Ltd invested in 0.41% or 19,650 shares. Greatmark Partners stated it has 2,751 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.38% stake. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,230 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest Prns Ltd holds 205,304 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Mgmt Prtnrs LP owns 207,310 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Castleark Management Lc holds 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 110,192 shares. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability holds 7,077 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.