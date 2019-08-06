Portland Investment Counsel Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Ellington Management Group Boosted Its Viasat (Put) (VSAT) Stake by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 601,507 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 58,052 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited owns 0.08% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 13,948 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 1.73% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Vanguard Grp accumulated 5.40M shares. Ls Invest Lc has 3,043 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 74,008 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 36,261 shares. Southeastern Asset Tn owns 1.98 million shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. The insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87 million. $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,400 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV).