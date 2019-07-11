Portland Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY); As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Holding by $1.18 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $113.75 lastly. It is down 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company's stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 750,133 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,351 shares to 11,779 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL) by 24,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.