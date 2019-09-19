Portland Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Decreased by $740,028 Its Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2,358 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197,000, down from 11,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 3.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 3.14 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) by 21,453 shares to 70,448 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

