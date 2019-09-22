Portland Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $1.12 Million; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Its Position by $686,256

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.38M shares traded or 38.77% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,491 shares to 100,508 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,518 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills State Bank Comm has 18,986 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 1,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,200 shares. Black Creek Mngmt accumulated 1.81 million shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1.47 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 292,494 shares. Brown Cap Management Llc has 0.32% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 727,554 shares. has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 12,865 shares. Davis R M holds 0.38% or 231,179 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 4,872 shares. Brandywine Inv Lc reported 495,265 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 3,105 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 84,702 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.04% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. 36,105 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Swiss Bank & Trust has 872,885 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 5,731 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.38% or 31,721 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs owns 25,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt reported 4,367 shares. American International Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 62,941 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Street reported 8.83M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company accumulated 36,000 shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 44,352 shares. 84,732 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P.