Portland Investment Counsel Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; Ithaka Group Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $384,908 as Market Value Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 2.85M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.67. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,491 shares to 100,508 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ally Finance has 0.26% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 32,500 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 19,112 shares. World Invsts holds 0.44% or 39.95M shares. Citizens And Northern reported 12,851 shares stake. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 2.55% or 348,872 shares. Moreover, Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Rdl has 0.54% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 16,728 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 2.96 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 220 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 86,000 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service accumulated 47,087 shares. 6,185 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 534 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,227 shares to 262,770 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Company Incorporated has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,785 shares. Bender Robert And Associate has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,451 are held by Allen Investment Management Lc. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 257,190 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 51,826 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 119,270 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability holds 95 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.32% or 8.05M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 23,059 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 12,862 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moneta Gru Investment Ltd Llc invested in 1,557 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.01% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 49,682 shares.

