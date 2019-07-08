Portland Investment Counsel Increased Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $4.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Sothebys (BID) Valuation Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Its Position by $711,214

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 194,652 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 03/05/2018 – Burgundy Wines Are Battering Bordeaux at Auction, Says Sotheby’s; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 156,710 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Analysts await Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 46.79% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BID’s profit will be $74.57 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Sotheby's for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 22,035 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division accumulated 104 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6,496 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 52,074 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 67,049 shares. Sei accumulated 11,989 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 23,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 12,608 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 156,073 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.12M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 149,370 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 24,010 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 4,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 9,594 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).