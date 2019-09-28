Portland Investment Counsel Increased Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 84,171 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 80,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 140,476 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,800 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl has 1.79 million shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 54,488 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 49,484 shares. Cls Limited Com stated it has 3,857 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 121,486 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 207,897 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth accumulated 11,605 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 231,412 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Advent Capital Mgmt De has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Northern Trust invested in 0.18% or 16.18 million shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Lc holds 6,300 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Financial owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 178 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,247 shares to 97,521 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,440 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

