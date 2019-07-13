Portland Investment Counsel Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Decreased by $2.81 Million as Shares Declined; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose While Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $75.00 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 792,473 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.80M for 22.70 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

