Portland Investment Counsel Holding in Carnival (CCL) Increased as Stock Declined; As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Raised Its Stake

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 37,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 809,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.82M, up from 772,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $170.17. About 254,497 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 2.80 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Old Dominion Posts Weak August Results; ArcBest Reports Sluggish July-August Numbers – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Forbes Names Old Dominion Freight Line ‘World’s Best Employer’ – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Triad CEO earned $4.8 million in 2018 – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Intl Ltd has invested 0.27% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Korea Invest holds 0.06% or 86,617 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.08% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 231,468 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 63,571 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 33,700 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has 237,199 shares. 132,340 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Clark Cap Management Gp holds 122,928 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sirios Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 181,814 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 35,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,663 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 567,768 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 57,401 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 34,004 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40,859 shares to 185,972 shares, valued at $68.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 16,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,741 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares to 86,084 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd accumulated 171,142 shares. 760,182 are owned by Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc. Strategic Advisors Lc invested in 0.32% or 18,194 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin Networks has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.21% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mariner Lc reported 0.35% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ironwood Limited Liability owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.03% or 1.34M shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,636 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,323 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 5,127 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.42% or 22,984 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested in 32,887 shares or 0.97% of the stock.