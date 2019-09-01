Portland Investment Counsel Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Increased as Market Value Declined; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Price Rose, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $668,100

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 37,100 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd has 61,912 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 4,821 shares. 14,945 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal Fincl Group reported 360,026 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 273,080 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 53,775 shares. 11,346 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 42,800 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,884 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Management invested in 29,775 shares. Taylor Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 182,320 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 629,475 shares. Addenda Capital Inc invested in 85,251 shares. Forward Limited Liability Com holds 2.39% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 780,150 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,941 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates reported 126,005 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Franklin has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 35,236 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 10,940 shares. British Columbia Investment Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.47 million shares.

