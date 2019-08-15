Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake by $4.13 Million; Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Increased by Gratia Capital Llc

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.65M shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 891,095 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 39,698 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 18,446 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Scotia Cap holds 0.08% or 108,887 shares in its portfolio. 3,912 were reported by Brookstone. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 491,555 shares. 9 were reported by Cwm Ltd. Prudential Finance holds 0% or 12,410 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Verition Fund Limited Co owns 9,385 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,365 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has invested 12.82% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 11,832 are owned by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 20,145 shares.

