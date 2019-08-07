Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) as Share Value Declined; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Value Declined, Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 682,955 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft

Creative Planning increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 18,687 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 13,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 381,122 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.10M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 8,172 shares to 107,331 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 22,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,934 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.