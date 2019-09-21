Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $520,408 as Market Valuation Rose; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Position by $3.01 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 35,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 286,736 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.64M, up from 251,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Marshall Wace Llp holds 6,341 shares. 157,802 are held by Pnc Services Group. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 5,604 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,478 shares. 6.51M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.27% or 279,000 shares. 506,042 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 210 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca holds 235,641 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 109,407 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation stated it has 88,280 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Chatham Gru has invested 1.89% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,374 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,600 shares to 11,382 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,880 shares, and cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG).