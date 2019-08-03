Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Signaturefd Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $305,520 as Market Value Declined

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 31,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% or 66,630 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 707,589 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 12,852 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% stake. Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport And Co Ltd Liability holds 2,332 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,805 shares. Roundview Ltd holds 0.45% or 9,819 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 160,650 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs Inc invested in 4,099 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,400 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 377,584 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 959,230 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 12,236 are owned by Excalibur Management. Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Citizens Bankshares And Trust owns 59,427 shares. 800 are owned by Interactive Financial Advsr. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York reported 0.55% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Uss Invest Ltd accumulated 4.00M shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 4.47% or 14.75M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.6% or 590,398 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,568 shares to 41,068 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

