Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Share Value Declined While Millennium Management Has Lowered Position by $7.61 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 90,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 65,352 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, down from 155,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 98,108 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 272,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, down from 325,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 2.96M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.99M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 183,200 shares to 216,900 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.