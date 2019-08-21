Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $4.57 Million; Icm Asset Management Has Increased Its Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Position by $663,130; Stock Value Declined

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 383,618 shares traded or 47.81% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 468,432 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bigger Means Better For Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Having Trouble Saving Money? Here’s How to Invest – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “These Top Stocks May Be in Trouble Next Year – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.