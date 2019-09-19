Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Holding By $5.37 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Sentiment Is 0.8

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 30.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,100 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 92,800 shares with $12.47M value, down from 132,900 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $27.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 386,517 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market

Deere & Co (DE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 316 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 396 cut down and sold their positions in Deere & Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 206.93 million shares, down from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Deere & Co in top ten holdings decreased from 20 to 18 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 60 Reduced: 336 Increased: 216 New Position: 100.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.10M for 10.30 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 1.87% above currents $147.05 stock price. McKesson had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,227 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Fiduciary has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,850 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.19% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 9,339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 440,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 993 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 1,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 3,295 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Quantum holds 2,668 shares. Alphamark Lc invested in 83 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Axa has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 40,834 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.48. About 398,292 shares traded. Deere & Company (DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 9.76% of its portfolio in Deere & Company for 19,450 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 481,935 shares or 9.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 7.14% invested in the company for 672,650 shares. The California-based Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has invested 6.91% in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc., a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,088 shares.