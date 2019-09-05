Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $2.81 Million as Share Price Rose; Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Stake Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 8,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 274,737 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Ltd Llc holds 124,597 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 71,894 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.4% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Long Road Counsel Limited holds 11,300 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 75,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% stake. Waddell Reed holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1.10 million shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,735 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 63,599 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Lc has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,975 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 164,797 shares. Ls Inv holds 0.01% or 2,313 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 800 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Surprising Industry the U.S.-China Trade War Could Throttle – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Marijuana Stocks With Critical Levels to Watch – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want to Retire Wealthy? 1 Stock Is All You Need – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Could This 6.7% Yield Be a Better Buy Than TD Bank Stock (TSX:TD)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators sound warning on asset-focused mortgages – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.