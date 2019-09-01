Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increased Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 26,045 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.12% or 42,145 shares. Architects holds 600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 123,912 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.09% or 12.39M shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 803 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 5.78M shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 110,657 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 1.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 11,656 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Company owns 6,059 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 56,133 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 76,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl reported 33,403 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 851,729 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.09% or 50,630 shares. Tru Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 45,327 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 270,256 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Comm Of Vermont reported 193,431 shares. Headinvest Lc has invested 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). L S Advsrs has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,102 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 69,338 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Lc has invested 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Heartland Consultants holds 17,755 shares. Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 28,041 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.