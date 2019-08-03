Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $4.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Cut Stake by $324,900

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 758,845 shares. Delta Capital Management stated it has 45,005 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 11,152 shares. Ipswich Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,519 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc accumulated 4,654 shares. Verus Finance Partners owns 81,437 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Ny has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hartford Financial Management owns 21,982 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Wilshire holds 4,643 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 88,798 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,400 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).