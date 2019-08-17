Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $4.13 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Federated Investors Cut Its Position by $13.83 Million as Market Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 794,878 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 337,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 941,163 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.95M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.13M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “My Top Pick of 2019 Is This REIT With 76% Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners: A Leading High-Yield Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Changed My Mind About Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners: The ‘Berkshire Of Real Estate’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 0.3% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 7,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 12,700 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 2,567 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 15,097 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc has 2.02M shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 808,630 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Hightower Lc reported 12,000 shares stake. Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested 0.03% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) reported 18,530 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 631,501 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 37,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 19,624 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,365 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 639,586 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. First Allied Advisory Services reported 7,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1.00M shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 16,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 5,210 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. 3.11M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 125,000 shares stake. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 87,050 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 509,125 shares to 738,815 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 137,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).