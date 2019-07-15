Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) as Market Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Boosted by $82.74 Million Its Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33M, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $309.53. About 391,356 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 202,899 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 a; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 1Q FFO/UNIT 38C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 7.16M shares. Natixis has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). National Bank Of America De owns 252,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 17,516 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd reported 229,842 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 81.72 million shares or 7.07% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 1,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 3.61M shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 2,567 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 0% or 9 shares. Assetmark holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners: Perpetually Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: My Top Pick For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is This The Real Fat Pitch? – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building Your Wealth Through Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares to 79,020 shares, valued at $137.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 208,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 1.86M shares. Jag Management Ltd Liability Com holds 51,159 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Ally Financial Inc stated it has 10,000 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.82% or 2.90M shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,096 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 290,001 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,052 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 903 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt invested in 1.99% or 20,000 shares. Contravisory Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. 490,480 were reported by National Pension Ser. Susquehanna International Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 615,192 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 69,581 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 7,373 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

