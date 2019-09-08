Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) Market Value Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Increased Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 300,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 985,072 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Closes Acquisition Of HealthGrid; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 20/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Listens to Jazz While Dreaming of the Circus; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 12,908 shares to 141,921 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,054 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.