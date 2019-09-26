Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holding; Medalist Diversified Reit (MDRR) SI Decreased By 23.7%

Medalist Diversified Reit Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) had a decrease of 23.7% in short interest. MDRR’s SI was 10,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.7% from 13,500 shares previously. With 19,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Medalist Diversified Reit Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s short sellers to cover MDRR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 8,686 shares traded. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,951 shares as Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 86,084 shares with $3.71 million value, down from 95,035 last quarter. Brookfield Infrast Partners now has $13.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 619,029 shares traded or 81.27% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 07/03/2018 Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard launches line extension to BIP CVC; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure plans Canadian unit split – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conagra Brands Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Political Risk Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Two Perfect TFSA Stocks to Buy for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $234.65M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $5100 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48.17’s average target is -2.29% below currents $49.3 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDRR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Structural Value Erosion At Medalist REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Early Days For Medalist Diversified REIT. Here’s Why I Am Watching This 16%-Yielding Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Medalist Diversified REIT Completes Acquisition of Ashley Plaza in Greensboro – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.