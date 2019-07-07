Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $4.57 Million as Share Price Declined; South Street Advisors Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $368,772 as Share Price Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why You Need This Bargain Banking Stock in Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Passive Income for Life: 3 Big Banking Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Quality Stocks That Can Make $300 of Passive Income a Month – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) on Behalf of Tableau Shareholders and Encourages Tableau Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Tableau Software, Inc. to salesforce.com, inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,524 are owned by Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp. 13,029 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd. Blackrock accumulated 0.38% or 53.67M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,374 shares. 1,065 are held by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Mathes has invested 1.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 71,058 are owned by Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.39M shares. Graham Management LP stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,205 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 181,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 160,380 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 136 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.