Portland Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $1.12 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Declined While Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted by $3.96 Million Its Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 260.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 41,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Australia’s Westpac faces fee-for-no-service lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Are WABCO Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “PACCAR, Cummins, and WABCO Upgraded: Are Truck Stocks Ready to Bounce? – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2.79M shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $499.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.91% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuance Invests Ltd reported 1.14M shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 11 shares. 7,646 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company. 979 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,784 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 474,859 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 16,392 shares. Westchester Management Llc holds 0.93% or 214,775 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 217,009 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 212,018 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,127 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And reported 4,322 shares stake. Maryland Capital Management holds 0.38% or 68,345 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 42,418 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has invested 0.31% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.49% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 2.07M shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 200 shares. Chem Bank owns 27,565 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 42,390 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 84,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oakworth Capital reported 923 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown & Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Winch Advisory Svcs invested in 25 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 28,129 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,518 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).