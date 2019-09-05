Portland Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position by $4.13 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Cut Its Position by $1.59 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 519,648 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 22/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans Retail Reboot on Bleecker Street; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 391,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.76 million, down from 397,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis, France-based fund reported 26,833 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,398 shares. Synovus Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 673 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Forward Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.39% or 780,150 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 106,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fiera Capital has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Omers Administration holds 2.23% or 9.10M shares in its portfolio. 341,828 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 35,236 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc owns 102,411 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability owns 1,741 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 265,094 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Bank N A has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 48 shares. Haverford Financial Services has invested 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Mgmt One Company reported 136,512 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 11,219 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr Inc invested in 1.06% or 12,545 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 1,457 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 45,140 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru Inc invested in 1.53% or 20,930 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 1,971 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Canal Ins owns 13,123 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.51% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.24 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.