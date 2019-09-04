Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding as Stock Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake by $741,285 as Stock Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 498,665 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 507,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, down from 535,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 26.73 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.67M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,555 shares to 13,855 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 27,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

