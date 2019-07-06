Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.56 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents are leading candidates to replace him – Dow Jones

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allen Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 67,985 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 9,474 shares. Cambridge holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75,568 shares. Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Company has 198 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital Management reported 61,516 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 8,863 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Cim Lc accumulated 2.17% or 3,309 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 117,184 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Mgmt holds 569 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.03% or 6,334 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Co accumulated 3.12% or 29,042 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.