Portland Investment Counsel Cut Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $4.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Holds Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 33,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 987,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.31M, up from 954,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 491,916 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 493,455 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,981 were accumulated by Gulf Bank (Uk). Amer Group invested in 2,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has 49,445 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd owns 8,375 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 152,549 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 2,367 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 683 Management Limited Liability Company owns 326,000 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund holds 12,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 50 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 36,294 shares. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 199,343 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 282,332 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24,220 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $144.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:NOW) by 2,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,683 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.