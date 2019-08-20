Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $2.81 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.07 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 22,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, down from 221,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.09M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 10.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Investors: 3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Costly Mistakes You’ll Want to Avoid! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,780 shares to 47,821 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,109 shares. Peninsula Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 21,299 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Company stated it has 25,414 shares. At National Bank invested in 13,150 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,635 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 41,911 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 210 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,098 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 13.06M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.03% or 932,087 shares. Focused Ltd Liability Corp has 6.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barbara Oil owns 102,000 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited Company accumulated 73,733 shares. Qv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.