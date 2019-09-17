Portland Global Advisors Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position by $576,472; Share Price Rose; Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Wal Mart (WMT) Position

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (WMT) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.89 million, up from 276,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 2.94 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 27,359 shares. 2,327 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Campbell And Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.12% or 1,410 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,691 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.1% or 671,624 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv owns 4,845 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin Street Nc owns 3,415 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Skba Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.6% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Private Ocean Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 338,193 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 59,086 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 62,278 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vista Outdoor’s Turnaround Is More Difficult After Walmart’s Ammo Ban – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 15,050 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,595 shares. City Hldgs owns 51,342 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 268,376 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port stated it has 8,722 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 54,219 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 13,796 are held by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc owns 21,794 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Rockland Co holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 150,165 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 13,501 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,676 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old National Savings Bank In has 82,010 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 3,708 shares to 277,584 shares, valued at $37.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,872 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).